The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $26.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TOST has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.53.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,619,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. Toast has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In related news, Director David Yuan purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $2,624,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,444 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $50,688.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,422.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Yuan acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,624,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,656.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,832,506 shares of company stock valued at $62,005,159. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Toast by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,219 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

