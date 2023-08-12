The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price to $44.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GLBE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Global-e Online from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.
Global-e Online Stock Up 0.2 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 57.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
