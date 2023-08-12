The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,096,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $332.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.92 and its 200 day moving average is $303.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

