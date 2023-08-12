The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Up 385.7% in July

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Korea Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KF opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. The Korea Fund has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $26.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 453,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

