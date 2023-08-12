The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) CAO Sells $577,006.71 in Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.5 %

KHC opened at $34.55 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.