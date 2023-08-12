The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Kroger worth $56,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 12,613.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after buying an additional 3,341,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Kroger by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after buying an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.
KR opened at $48.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
