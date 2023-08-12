The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Kroger worth $56,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 12,613.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after buying an additional 3,341,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Kroger by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after buying an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %

KR opened at $48.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.