The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMR. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RMR

The RMR Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 130,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,548. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,827,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after buying an additional 104,710 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 972,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.