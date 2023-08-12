The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The RMR Group Trading Up 2.2 %

RMR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 130,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,548. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The company has a market cap of $735.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.48.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 930.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 2,538.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 282,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

