The Sandbox Reaches Market Cap of $825.15 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $825.15 million and approximately $54.79 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,057,931,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

