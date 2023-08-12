The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,737 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $34,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 371,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 735,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHYF opened at $15.59 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $545.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In related news, Director Terri Pizzuto acquired 3,496 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,701. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terri Pizzuto acquired 3,496 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,701. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Dinkins acquired 3,150 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $49,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,826.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,885 shares of company stock valued at $149,304 over the last 90 days. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. Craig Hallum lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

