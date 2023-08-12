The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Trimmed by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Southern stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.