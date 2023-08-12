The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,246,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Travelers Companies worth $385,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $166.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.