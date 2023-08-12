The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Increased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 454,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 55.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

