Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $249.91 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $249.91 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00042271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,241,233,711 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

