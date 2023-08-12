Theta Fuel Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $248.69 million and $1.69 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,242,169,209 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.