Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading Up 1.8%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 31,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,064% from the average daily volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Titan Mining Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

About Titan Mining

(Get Free Report)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.