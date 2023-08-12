Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Up 1,350.0% in July

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance
TTNMF opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91. Titanium Transportation Group has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $2.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on Titanium Transportation Group from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile
Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.
Read More
