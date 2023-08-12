TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Update

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,500 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the July 15th total of 1,589,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.
TMX Group Stock Performance
Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $23.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TMXXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TMX Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
