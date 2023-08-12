Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TOST. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.53.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. Toast has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $4,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,326,168.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 500,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $10,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $4,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,326,168.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,832,506 shares of company stock valued at $62,005,159. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Toast by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 52.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,326,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 457,753 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 74.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,673,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 713,400 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Toast by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

