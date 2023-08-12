Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,182 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,294. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

