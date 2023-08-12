Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

