Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,950 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

DEHP opened at $23.47 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $154.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

