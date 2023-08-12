Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 52 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,163,000 after buying an additional 572,632 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $265.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.57 and a 200-day moving average of $255.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

