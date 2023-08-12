Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

