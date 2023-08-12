Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,912 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 52,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 135,235 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

MHF stock remained flat at $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. 33,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,536. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0208 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

