Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,621,458 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

