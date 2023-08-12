Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 384,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,475,000 after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,145,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,538,777. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.