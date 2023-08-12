Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 206,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,028,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of LRGF opened at $44.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

