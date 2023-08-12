Tortoise Investment Management LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,996,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 731.4% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 182,297 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,646,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,062,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,363,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

AVRE opened at $40.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $333.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

