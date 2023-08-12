Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,976 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) by 65.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 596.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, insider Cedric O’gorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,184.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.08.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

