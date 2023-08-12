Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 105,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

MUC opened at $10.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

