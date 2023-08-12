Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,113. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.