Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $34.19. 185,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.