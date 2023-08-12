Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 26,074 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,074 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.8% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 19,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $19,516,380,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 298,985 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 607,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 373,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,708. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

