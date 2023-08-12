Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 38,552 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,552 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 90,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

