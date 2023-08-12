Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 5,750 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JSCP. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.