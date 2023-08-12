Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:NTG opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $39.29.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
