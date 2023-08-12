Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NTG opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $39.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 41.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

