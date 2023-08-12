Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,959 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.13% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

SSO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. 3,946,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,186. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

