Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 415.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth CMT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,346. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $356.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.43.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

