Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $12.13 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.4% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 2.1 %

CVX traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.15. 6,682,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,907,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.47. The company has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.