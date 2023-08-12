Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2,272.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 295,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,994. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.