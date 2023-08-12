Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 3,855 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $8.32 on Friday, hitting $421.66. 3,927,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,429,649. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

