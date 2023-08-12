Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 392,516 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8,693.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,516 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,415,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,003,059. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

