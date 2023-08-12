Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 10,397 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX traded down $12.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.69. 1,294,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $506.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.80. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

