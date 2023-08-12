Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 14,118 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $242.65. 99,038,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,516,184. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

