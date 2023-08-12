Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 41,049 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,049 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.72. 1,356,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,821. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

