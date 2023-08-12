Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) & Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) and Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wabash National and Toyota Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wabash National $2.50 billion 0.46 $112.26 million $4.15 5.85 Toyota Industries N/A N/A N/A $347.86 0.20

Wabash National has higher revenue and earnings than Toyota Industries. Toyota Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wabash National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

97.2% of Wabash National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Toyota Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Wabash National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Wabash National pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Toyota Industries pays an annual dividend of $96.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 136.5%. Wabash National pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toyota Industries pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wabash National and Toyota Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wabash National 0 2 1 0 2.33 Toyota Industries 0 3 0 0 2.00

Wabash National presently has a consensus target price of $30.63, indicating a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Wabash National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wabash National is more favorable than Toyota Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Wabash National and Toyota Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wabash National 7.75% 48.85% 15.73% Toyota Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wabash National beats Toyota Industries on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products. This segment also offers stainless steel and aluminum tank trailers for the dairy, food and beverage, oil, gas, and chemical end markets; dry bulk trailers; and fiberglass reinforced poly tank trailers. The Parts & Services segment provides aftermarket parts and services; steel flatbed bodies, truck body mounting, shelving for package delivery, partitions, roof racks, hitches, liftgates, and thermal solutions; and door repair and replacement, collision repair, and basic maintenance services. This segment also offers stainless steel storage tanks and silos, mixers, and processors for the dairy, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, craft brewing, and biotech end markets; and composite products, including truck bodies, overhead doors, and other industrial application products. The company offers its products under the Wabash, DuraPlate, DuraPlateHD, DuraPlate AeroSkirt, and AeroSkirt CX brands, as well as EcoNex brand. It distributes its products directly, as well as through its retail operations and independent dealers to truckload common carriers, leasing companies, private fleet carriers, less-than-truckload common carriers, and package carriers. Wabash National Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textile machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, on-board chargers, DC-AC inverters, and charging and discharging systems; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies. The company also offers counterbalanced lift trucks, electric reach trucks, skid steer loaders, tow tractors, and electric tow tractors; stationary/fixed type racks, nesting pallets, mobile racks, and automated storage and retrieval systems; and automatic guided vehicle systems, high speed rail guided vehicle systems, and automatic guided lift and pallet trucks. It provides spinning machines, such as ring spinning and roving frames; weaving machinery; and cotton classing and yarn testing instruments, as well as leases materials handling systems and industrial equipment. The company also offers aerial work platforms; in-house transporters; software; and funding, loan, and other financial services. It is involved in the operation of sports facility and nursing homes; real estate leasing; trucking, warehousing, distribution consulting; building management, construction, and real estate; travel agency, renovation, sale of tube amplifiers, and organizing and running of events; personnel placement, contract office staffing, and patent investigation; management and operation of employee clubs and restaurant management; administrative processing for payroll accounting; and contract manufacturing of electronic devices, as well as sale of hardware. Toyota Industries Corporation was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

