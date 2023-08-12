TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.18.

TPG Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TPG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 455,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. TPG has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $603.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.39 million. TPG had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TPG will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,069 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 258,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

