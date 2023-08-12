Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.2 %

TTD stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,814,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,692. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 287.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,691 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.