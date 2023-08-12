Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,814,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,692. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.01, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

